3 women shot at Korean hair salon in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Police are searching for a man who opened fire inside a hair salon in Dallas’ Koreatown area, wounding three people.

Authorities do not yet know why the man shot the three female victims Wednesday afternoon at Hair World Salon, which is in a shopping center with many businesses owned by Korean Americans.

Dallas police say the man parked in the shopping center’s parking lot and then walked into the salon, opened fire and drove off in a maroon minivan.

The three victims, all of whom are of Korean descent, were taken to a hospital with injuries that police say weren't life-threatening.

Dallas Police do not believe the shooting was a hate crime.

Police say they're looking into reports of a dispute earlier in the day involving a customer to see if it’s connected to the shooting.

The shooting is sure to rattle the Asian community even more. Anti-Asian attacks have been on the attack since the start of the pandemic.