3 dead, 11 wounded in downtown Philadelphia shooting

Authorities say gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in one of downtown Philadelphia's most popular entertainment districts late on Saturday night.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace says officers were patrolling the downtown area when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight. Police say two men and a woman were among those killed in the shooting.

Their names were not made public by authorities. The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remains unknown. Police have recovered two handguns. No arrests have been made.