2 men accused of posing as federal agents

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged two men they say were posing as federal agents, giving free apartments and other gifts to U.S. Secret Service agents, including one who worked on the first lady’s security detail.

Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, were taken into custody after more than a dozen FBI agents charged into a luxury apartment building in Southeast Washington on Wednesday evening.

Prosecutors allege Taherzadeh and Ali had falsely claimed to work for the Department of Homeland Security.

Court documents allege Taherzadeh provided Secret Service officers and agents with rent-free apartments — including a penthouse worth over $40,000 a year — along with iPhones, surveillance systems and other gifts.

Four Secret Service employees were reportedly placed on leave earlier as part of the investigation.

It's unclear what Taherzadeh and Ali were trying to accomplish.