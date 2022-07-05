Watch Now
1972 'Napalm Girl' escorts Ukraine refugees to Canada

Michal Dyjuk/AP
Ukrainian refugees board a plane before flying to Canada, from Frederic Chopin Airport in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Posted at 10:05 PM, Jul 04, 2022
Phan Thị Kim Phuc, the girl in the famous 1972 Vietnam napalm attack photo, is escorting 236 refugees from the war in Ukraine on a flight from Warsaw to Canada.

Phuc's iconic Associated Press photo in which she runs with her napalm-scalded body exposed, was etched on the private NGO plane that flew the refugees on Monday to the city of Regina, the capital of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

Kim, 59, a Canadian citizen, says she wants her story and work for the refugees to be a message of peace. The refugees, mostly women and children, are among thousands of Ukrainians being offered Canada's humanitarian visas, in response to Russia's brutal invasion of their country.

