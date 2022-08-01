10-year-old girl dies after fall at popular Illinois hiking spot

A 10-year-old girl from Indiana has died after falling at a popular Illinois hiking spot located within the Shawnee National Forest.

According to multiple news outlets, the child was at the Garden of the Gods on Friday with her family when she fell 100 feet.

The Southern Illinoisan reported that the child suffered multiple injuries and was flown to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

In a statement posted Sunday on Facebook, North Daviess Community Schools identified the girl as Everly Montgomery.

The school said she was entering the fourth grade.

According to the statement, her mother also teaches at the school.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of our elementary teacher, Mrs. Montgomery, whose daughter Everly passed away following a tragic accident on Friday," the school said. "Everly was an incoming fourth-grader at ND Elementary. Please continue to pray for comfort and peace for her entire family."

According to her obituary at Anderson-Poindexter Funeral Homes, Montgomery "loved riding her bicycle to the local library."