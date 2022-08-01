Why you should pay attention to elections in some states this week

WASHINGTON — Traditionally, August is a time in which politics slows down a bit. Congress usually leaves Washington for a month-long recess, and presidents typically take a vacation.

Former President Donald Trump loved August in New Jersey. Former President Barack Obama loved August in Martha’s Vineyard.

Former President George W. Bush enjoyed August at his Texas ranch. However, this August, there is a lot of politics to pay attention to – including this week’s primary on Tuesday.

RACES TO WATCH

August 2 is the primary day in several states.

One of the more interesting races will be in Kansas, where the first abortion-related election that has happened since the Supreme Court struck down abortion rights earlier this summer.

Kansas voters will decide if their constitution should continue to protect abortion or if state officials have the power to pass new restrictions. The results will be studied across the country.

Kansas has more registered Republicans than Democrats, but this election will show whether Democrats have convinced any conservatives to join them on this divisive issue.

TRUMP VS PENCE

Even though former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are not on the ballot Tuesday, it will feel like it in Arizona especially. That’s because Trump and Pence are backing different candidates for governor.

Trump has endorsed Former television news anchor Kari Lake. Pence is supporting Karrin Taylor Robson.

The result will help answer the question -- what does the future of the Republican Party look like and just how influential still is the former president?

PRIMARIES & IMPEACHMENT CONSEQUENCES

You can’t forget about the elections in Missouri, Michigan and Washington state either on Tuesday. Missouri has an open republican primary for retiring Republican Senator Roy Blunt.

In Michigan and Washington, Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump are fighting for their political life. Mr. Trump has made it clear he wants all of them defeated.

Political revenge will be a theme throughout August.

Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who voted to impeach former President Trump and helped lead the January 6 hearings, is in a primary battle in Wyoming on August 16 as well. All polls indicate she will lose. So don't discredit the politics of August, vacations can wait.