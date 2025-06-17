'This is not our war': Rep. Massie submits resolution to remove US involvement in Iran-Israel conflict

(LEX 18) — A bipartisan resolution introduced by Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) would prohibit the U.S. from getting involved in the Iran-Israel conflict.

Rep. Massie released the Iran War Powers Resolution on social media, which reads that "Congress has not declared war...or provided a specific statutory authorization for, hostilities involving United States Armed Forces against the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Section two of the resolution aims for the termination of the use of US forces in the conflict and reads "unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force against Iran."

In the post, Massie stated, "This is not our war. Even if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution."