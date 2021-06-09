Rep. Val Demings announces 2022 campaign for Senate in Florida against Marco Rubio

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rep. Val Demings, D-Florida, has officially launched her Senate campaign.

Demings is now the highest-profile Democrat thus far to announce a challenge to incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican.

"I'm running for the United States Senate because of two simple words: Never tired," Demings said in her announcement video.

Prior to her political career, Demings was named the Orlando Police Department's first female police chief in 2007.

In her campaign announcement, Demings highlighted that she served 27 years in the Orlando Police Department, including commanding the Special Operations division and coordinating the response of the Airport Division on Sept. 11.

I'm running for U.S. Senate because I will never tire of standing up for what is right. Never tire of serving Florida. Never tire of doing good.



Join my campaign today: https://t.co/rHVPBuSzKU pic.twitter.com/HuWB80Mrxh — Val Demings (@valdemings) June 9, 2021

Demings was first elected to Congress in 2016 as the representative for Florida's 10th congressional district.

Her national profile has rapidly expanded. She was an impeachment manager during the first trial against President Donald Trump and was considered a leading contender to be Joe Biden’s running mate.

Demings will have some challengers in the Democratic primary. Several other Democrats are already seeking the party’s nomination, including former Rep. Alan Grayson.

This story was originally published by Victoria Lewis on Scripps station WPTV in Palm Beach, Florida.