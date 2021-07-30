Justice Department says IRS must give Trump tax returns to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says the Treasury Department must provide the House Ways and Means Committee former President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

The move apparently ends a long legal showdown over the records.

During the Trump administration, then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he wouldn’t turn over the tax returns because he concluded they were being sought by Democrats who control the House of Representatives for partisan reasons.

The committee sued for the records under a federal law that says the Internal Revenue Service “shall furnish” the returns of any taxpayer to a handful of top lawmakers.

The committee said it needed Trump’s taxes for an investigation into whether he complied with tax law.