House Jan. 6 committee to hear from 4 police officers who responded to riot in first public hearing

A House Select Committee tasked with investigating the causes of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol will hold its first public hearing on Tuesday and will host several law enforcement officials that faced violence from rioters firsthand.

Tuesday's hearing will feature testimony from two D.C. Metropolitian Police Officers — Daniel Hodges and Michael Fanone — and two Capitol Police officials — Officer Harry Dunn and Sgt. Aquilino Gonell.

The testimony on Tuesday is expected to include several pieces yet-to-be-made-public video of the Jan. 6 attack. Sources told CNN that Tuesday's hearing would at times be "quite vivid."

The House Select Committee is moving forward largely without the support of Republicans. The nine-member committee only has two Republican members, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois. Both were among the small handful of GOP members to vote to impeach President Donald Trump for his actions on Jan. 6.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said last week that Republicans would not participate with the Select Committee after Speaker Nancy Pelosi denied his request to appoint two Republicans to the committee — Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio and Rep. Jim Banks, R-Indiana. Both Jordan and Banks voted on Jan. 6 to overturn the results of the 2020 election following the riot.

McCarthy will hold a press conference before the committee hearing at 8 a.m. ET.

The decision by House Democrats to move forward with their own Jan. 6 investigation came only after efforts to establish a Sept. 11-style bicameral and bipartisan investigation were scuttled by Senate Republicans earlier this year.

The House Select Committee will begin its first public hearing Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. ET.