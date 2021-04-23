Biden will make first foreign trip as president in June when he travels to UK, Belgium

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Joe Biden will embark on his first overseas trip in office in June.

The aim will be to demonstrate his administration’s commitment to the transatlantic alliance and reengagement with key allies.

Biden will attend the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, England, set for June 11-13. There he will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of those countries, including British PM Boris Johnson.

The G7 Summit will be followed by a visit to Brussels, where he will hold meetings with European Union leadership and attend the June 14 summit of leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

"The leaders will discuss a common agenda to ensure global health security, stimulate global economic recovery, tackle climate change, enhance digital and trade cooperation, strengthen democracy, and address mutual foreign policy concerns," a White House statement said Friday.

The meetings with the U.S.’ closest allies come as Biden has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to a summit in the coming months, though no date has yet been set.