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McMillan St. shooting victim transported to hospital

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WCPO Drew Tanner
The gunshot wound victim was taken to the hospital, and the incident remains under investigation.
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CINCINNATI — A victim of a Wednesday night shooting sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., District Two officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of E. McMillan Street. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was transported to the hospital. There is no suspect information at this time.

Police say this is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the general public. This investigation is ongoing, with nothing further at this time.

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