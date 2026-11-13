Man charged with multiple counts of arson after investigation into Colerain Township house fire

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio. — A 41-year-old man has been charged with multiple counts of arson after investigators determined a fire at a Colerain Township home was intentionally set early Thursday morning.

According to officials, crews were dispatched at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Thursday to the 11500 block of Kettering Drive for a report of a fire involving a residence and a vehicle in the driveway.

Officials said that when first responders arrived, they confirmed an active structure fire. All residents were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

An investigation by the Colerain Township Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Unit and Colerain Township Fire Department arson investigators determined the fire was intentionally set as a result of criminal activity.

Officials said that investigators identified the suspect as 41-year-old Andrew Goley, who was apprehended and charged with three counts of aggravated arson and two counts of arson.

Goley was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Mike Stockmeier at 513-321-2677.