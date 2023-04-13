Louisville PD release 911 calls from Old National Bank shooting

WARNING: CONTENT MAY BE SENSITIVE TO VIEWERS

The Louisville Metro Police Department released the 911 calls from the Old National Bank shooting on Monday. LMPD released 12 different calls along with long recordings of police and emergency response radio transmissions.

Caller 1

The first caller is on a Zoom meeting and tells the dispatcher they saw the shooting.

"How do you know there's an active shooter on the site?" says the dispatcher.

"I just watched it... on a Zoom meeting... we were having a board meeting," says the caller while crying.

Caller 2

The second caller is hiding in a closet in the bank and can hear gunshots during the call. They stay on the phone until police and first responders enter the building.

“Has anybody been shot?” said the dispatcher. The caller says 'yes'.

"How many people?" said the dispatcher.

"I don't know... probably eight or nine," said the caller.

The dispatcher tells the caller to remain quiet but to stay on the line until police arrive on scene.

Caller 4

This caller is at a nearby business with someone who was in the bank during the shooting.

When the witness gets on the line, they tell the dispatcher that there were probably 14 people in the room where the shooting occurred.

Caller 5

Another call came from the shooter's mother who had been called by the shooter's roommate. During the call, the mother says that her son didn't own a gun and that he'd never hurt anyone.

“I don’t know what to do, I need your help. He’s never hurt anyone," says the mother.

“I don’t know where he would’ve gotten a gun," she says. "He’s not violent… I know he doesn’t own any guns.”

When the mother says she's planning on going to the bank, the dispatcher advises her not to. The dispatcher then tells the mother that there's a situation happening at the bank.

"You’ve had calls from other people... so he’s already there?" says the mother.

Caller 6

This caller says they've been trying to get through for five minutes, but had seen a man with an assault-type rifle and a bulletproof vest on Main Street.

"He was kinda jogging around… like he was trying to get somewhere in a hurry," says the caller.

Caller 9

This call comes from across the street where they can see an officer down in front of the bank.

"We saw one officer down, one officer is in front of us, in front of our building… “ says one person.

"The one hasn’t moved since he’s been shot," says another person. “Two have been shot at.”

“Okay, the officer who’s been shot, is he conscious? Can you tell?” says the dispatcher.

“I can’t see him move at all. I’ve been watching him consistently. I haven’t seen a foot or anything move… and he went down right away," says the caller.

LMPD released the full 911 calls on Twitter.

