London man killed in single-vehicle crash Saturday

PENN TOWNSHIP — A 62-year-old London man was killed Saturday afternoon after crashing his pickup truck while traveling west on New Vienna Road, near the intersection of Gist Settlement Road.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred October 31, 2026, at approximately 1:35 pm in Penn Township, Highland County, Ohio.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, preliminary investigation showed the 1997 Chevrolet pickup traveled off the left side of the road and struck a telephone box. It then crossed the road and traveled off the right side of the roadway where it struck a ditch. The truck came to final rest in a cut soybean field.

Clinton-Highland Joint Fire Department responded to the scene, but Harris was pronounced deceased at the scene. A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was uninjured.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office and Highland County Coroner’s Office.