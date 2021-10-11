Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Zoo's sloth habitat to be named after boy

Oliver Nicholson will be honored by Cincinnati Zoo
items.[0].image.alt
(Photo provided by Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
Oliver Nicholson, pictured with his stuffed sloth. Nicholson, who would have turned 2 years old on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, died earlier in the year. In his honor, the Cincinnati Zoo will name its sloth habitat in Nicholson's honor.
oliver-300x169.jpg
Posted at 1:57 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 13:58:01-04

CINCINNATI — The sloth habitat at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden will be renamed after Oliver Nicholson, who would have turned 2 years old today.

According to a press release from the zoo, Oliver and his twin Atticus were born on Oct. 11, 2019, seven weeks premature. Oliver was diagnosed with VACTERL association, a series of rare birth defects that affect different systems in the body, according to RareDiseases.com.

"We gave him a stuffed sloth during one of his hospital stays, which he adored and slept with every night," Alex Nicholson, Oliver's father, told the zoo.

After learning the Cincinnati Zoo's sloth was pregnant, Nicholson's family started an online petition to have the the baby named Oliver in his Oliver, which gathered over 80,000 signatures. Unfortunately, the zoo announced on Sunday the baby sloth had been born stillborn.

The zoo will instead honor Oliver by naming its sloth habitat after him.

The Oliver Nicholson Memorial Sloth Habitat

"We had been in contact with the zoo and had discussed other ways we could honor Oliver," Alex Nicholson said. "This tribute will be lasting and means so much. It gives us a huge bright spot on an especially difficult day and some positive news to share wit the 80,000 people who signed our petition."

Lightning, the mother of the baby sloth, is currently at the Cincinnati Zoo Animal Ambassador Center, but will be reunited with Moe, her 22-year-old companion in the habitat in the future.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.