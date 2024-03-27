'You make me proud of myself': Local photographer empowering those who live with disabilities

CINCINNATI — Molly DeVane has made it her mission to make everyone feel like magic through her viewfinder.

"It started with my mother who was a photographer when I was a child and had been immersed in it," she shared.

DeVane is part owner of the photography business, Let Your Soul Shine. She's a photographer who hosts photo shoots to highlight the bright light within the autism and disabilities community.

"It's more about empowering the individuals to have the confidence and the love and, and feel the, the respect that we have for them," DeVane said.

She told us there are no limits to her travel across the Midwest. You can expect music to dance to, silly faces, clothes to change into and of course the camera to capture it all.

DeVane said she helps clients see how incredible they are, but what they don't know is how big of an impact they have on her.

"You can't walk away from one of these shoots without feeling, just uplift it in every sense," she expressed.

For more information on her photo shoots visit this website.

