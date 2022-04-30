Wrong way driver killed in crash on I-71 South

CINCINNATI — A woman was killed early Saturday morning after Cincinnati police said she drove the wrong way on I-71 and crashed into a semi-truck.

The crash happened around 2:25 a.m. at the 2.6 mile marker.

Cincinnati police said Shyanne Dale, 22, was driving a 2015 Kia Optima north on the southbound lanes of I-71 when she crashed into a semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Cincinnati police said.

A man in the passenger seat of the Kia suffered non-life threatening injuries, Cincinnati police said. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Cincinnati police said Dale was not wearing a seatbelt. The passenger of the Kia and the driver of the semi-truck were both wearing theirs.

According to Cincinnati police, speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but impairment has yet to be determined.

Cincinnati police is asking anyone with information about the crash to call Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 1-513-352-2514.