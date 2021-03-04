Woman seriously hurt by falling tree in Sharon Woods is Shogo Akiyama's wife, Reds confirm

CINCINNATI — The woman hospitalized after a tree fell on her in Sharon Woods last week is the wife of Cincinnati Reds outfielder Shogo Akiyama, a team spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

Akaya Akiyama was seriously hurt by a falling tree on Feb. 25 along the trail from Lakeside Lodge to the Kreis Dam, Great Parks of Hamilton County announced. At the time, authorities did not identify who had been hurt in the incident.

Crews from the Sharonville Fire Department assisted on scene, and she was flown to a local hospital by medical helicopter.

Shogo Akiyama, who signed with the Reds in January 2020, took time away from spring training camp in Goodyear, Arizona, to be with his wife in Cincinnati after the accident.

"With the week that I was gone, I was in the hospital with her," Akiyama told reporters back in Goodyear Thursday.

Akiyama said his wife is doing "better now, but she has serious injuries here and there."

Manager David Bell said Akiyama won’t be in the lineup for a spring training game until Sunday, the Associated Press reports.

“That’s bigger than baseball,” Reds pitcher Lucas Sims said. “Being able to see him today, it made us all happy and glad to know that she’s doing all right. Hopefully, everything gets back to normal.”