Woman killed in West Price Hill crash

Posted at 7:39 AM, Jan 14, 2023
CINCINNATI — Ms. Mary Hale, 64, was killed in a crash late Friday afternoon, the Cincinnati Police report.

Just before 6 p.m. the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic unit responded to reports of an accident at 997 Covedale Avenue.

The police determined Hale was driving on Covedale Avenue when she crossed the center line and struck another vehicle.

Hale suffered serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Health-West Hospital. She was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The other individual involved suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police do not believe that excessive speed and impairment were factors in the crash, and both individuals were wearing seatbelts.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (513) 352-2514.

