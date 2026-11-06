Woman found dead in vehicle on Tytus Avenue; suspect charged with murder

A 51-year-old man is behind bars Friday after being arrested following a woman found dead in a vehicle on Tytus Avenue.

The suspect, Darwin Malcolm, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse, according to the Middletown Division of Police.

Authorities say that officers responded to the 4000 block of Tytus Avenue on Thursday just after 4:30 p.m. and found a woman in a vehicle who "had sustained fatal injuries."

According to the Butler County Coroner's Office, the woman has been identified as Samantha Victoria Kelly, 43, of Middletown. Her preliminary cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound. Her manner of death was ruled homicide.

An investigation led police to arrest Malcolm.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. T. Ballinger at 513-425-7741 or police dispatch at 513-425-7701. You can also email terry.ballinger@cityofmiddletown.org.