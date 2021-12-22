Woman dies trying to drive across flooded creek waters in Indiana

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — A woman died over the weekend after police said she attempted to drive across flooded creek waters in Switzerland County.

The Switzerland County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Danielle A. Northcutt, 55, from Switzerland County.

The sheriff's office said on Dec. 18, Northcutt was attempting to drive across a flooded creek on Bud Ballard Road when her vehicle was swept off the road and into the creek.

Northcutt was able to call 911, but the sheriff's office said rescue crews were not able to arrive in time. According to a news release, Northcutt was unable to escape and is believed to have drowned inside her vehicle. Her vehicle was located mostly submerged several hundred feet downstream from the creek crossing.

The sheriff's office said heavy rainfall caused the creek to flood and cover a dry ford crossing along Bud Ballard Road. According to the sheriff's office, this creek is well known to residents as an area prone to flooding.

In the news release, the sheriff's office reminded the public of the risks and dangers associated with entering floodwaters and fast-moving currents either in a vehicle or on foot. The release went on to say that there are several roadways within the county that have isolated flooding issues anytime heavy rainfall occurs. The sheriff's office urges drivers to detour to alternate routes when flood events arise.