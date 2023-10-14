Woman dead after head-on collision with Clinton County patrol car

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman has died after she was in a head-on collision with a Clinton County Sheriff's Office vehicle, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 1:22 a.m. Saturday morning on US-22 in Union Township.

According to OSHP, 25-year-old Tessa Hicks, of Clarksville, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata east on US-22, while a Clinton County Sheriff's Office Sergeant was driving his 2020 Ford Explorer issued by the sheriff's office west on the same road.

OSHP said Hicks traveled left of the center line and hit the patrol car head-on.

The crash remains under investigation, OSHP said.