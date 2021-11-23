Woman charged with arson after Dayton Street house fire

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati woman was charged with aggravated arson on Tuesday after a fire on 850 Dayton Street displaced two families and caused $100,000 in damage.

According to a press release from the Cincinnati Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 10:16 p.m. on Tuesday to the house. Firefighters reported flamed coming from the second floor of the two-story home when they arrived. Eventually 40 firefighters were at the scene.

"The layout of the building made gaining access to the fire difficult," the release said. "However, firefighters were able to quickly overcome the obstacles and and control the fire within a few minutes."

The release said there were smoke detectors in the building, but firefighters were not certain if they were operational and if they alerted occupants of the fire before the detectors were disabled by heat. The Cincinnati Fire Investigation Unit is continuing to look into the fire.

Cincinnati Fire Specialist Stephen Metz alleges Hollins started fire and knowingly put two individuals at risk, citing an on-scene fire investigation, witness testimony and a "state of admission" by the defendant.

Hollins was charged with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony and is currently at the Hamilton County Jail. She's scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. at Hamilton County Municipal Court.