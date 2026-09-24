Wilmington College custodian charged with voyeurism after hiding in women's locker room, police say

A man who works as a custodian at Wilmington College was charged this week for allegedly hiding in the women's locker room and taking photos of the soccer team while they changed.

According to the Wilmington police, the suspect, Jayson Barker, of Jeffersonville, is charged with 11 counts of voyeurism.

Authorities said a soccer player found Barker in the women's locker room at the Scheve Athletic Center, and campus security and the police department were notified.

Barker works as a contracted employee performing custodial services at the college, police said.

Barker is currently behind bars at the Clinton County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of a $22,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Clinton County Municipal Court on Oct. 5.