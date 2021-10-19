WCPO, Enquirer file motions in Chinese spy trial after media, journalists barred from court room

CINCINNATI — WCPO-TV, I-Team reporter Paula Christian and the Cincinnati Enquirer filed a motion in the United States vs. Yanjun Xu case at federal district court in Cincinnati to allow reporters and the public to be able to view jury selection and other proceedings from the court room.

The trial, which is gathering national attention, is the first case of an alleged Chinese spy extradited back to the U.S. for espionage. The judge in the case has blocked the public and journalists from viewing jury selection.

As jury selection started, Christian approached a staff member looking for a place to sit in the courtroom to cover the proceedings. Christian was denied access because the court said it was concerned about COVID-19 exposure.

Prosecutors offered alleged Chinese spymaster Yanjun Xu plea deal Monday in court. But since judge closed courtroom to media, I didn't get to hear what offer was, or Xu's denial of it. Courtroom still closed as trial begins. https://t.co/C2L9hyQDqR @wcpo — Paula Christian (@PaulaChristian_) October 19, 2021

Christian was then directed to a room with an audio feed to cover the trial, but found the room locked and unattended by court staff.

I've never encountered this in 25 years - including covering a Cold War espionage trial in Tampa in 2001. https://t.co/OijxcxlnzJ — Paula Christian (@PaulaChristian_) October 18, 2021

Later in the afternoon, after already denying access to the courtroom and the ability to observe jury selection, the federal district court issued its closure order, which locked the public and media from viewing proceedings. The court stated in the closure order it would accommodate public access to the proceedings with an overflow conference room after the jury was selected and opening statements began.

This is my view of the alleged Chinese spy on trial in federal court in Cincinnati. Judge Black closed the courtroom. Public will not get to see this historic trial. Just audio. Not even video for media to see. @wcpo pic.twitter.com/PdHJBfPBRT — Paula Christian (@PaulaChristian_) October 18, 2021

On Monday, WCPO and the Cincinnati Enquirer filed a motion with the court to modify its closure order to allow greater public access to the trial on First Amendment grounds, and that the court never notified the public of its plans to close the courtroom, even after it was asked last week by Christian if any closure orders would be put in place.

