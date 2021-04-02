Watch
WCPO 9 hosts virtual workshop for high school students eyeing careers in media

CINCINNATI — WCPO 9 is hosting its annual high school workshop with a twist this year!

The workshop will be virtual on Zoom, Saturday, April 17 at 11 a.m. High school students will be able to talk to media professionals in a variety of jobs where they can ask questions and learn strategies for a successful career in media. Students will also experience a virtual tour of the station.

To register, high school students should email their name and school to Mona Morrow at mmorrow@wcpo.com. She will reply with the Zoom link so they can log in and participate.

