WATCH: Westlake police officer helps baby deer trapped in soccer net

Westlake Police responded to a call about a baby deer tangled in a resident's backyard soccer goal on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the resident attempted to free the fawn, but its mother was too protective, so they called police.

Video of the rescue, captured on an officer's body camera, shows police walk over to the fawn as it struggled in the net. The officer comforted the deer as it cried out while he worked to free it.

"You're OK; you're almost there, buddy," the officer can be heard saying.

After cutting the deer out of the net, it returned safely to its mother, and they both ran off.

