Several police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing a woman who was trapped inside a burning vehicle on Nov. 5.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, Officers Schwartz and Larsh, along with Hamilton Police Officer Kiep, responded to a crash involving entrapment and open flames coming from a large black SUV.

Footage captured on body camera shows the vehicle engulfed in flames when police pull up, smoke billowing from the engine.

WATCH: Body camera video captures officers rescuing woman from fiery crash

WATCH: Fairfield and Hamilton police officers, good samaritans, rescue woman trapped in burning vehicle

Officers and some good Samaritans rushed to the woman's aid. Together, they were able to pull the woman from the burning vehicle.

"Without hesitation, the officers rushed into danger and worked together with the assistance of some citizens to pull the driver from the burning vehicle and carry her to safety. Moments later, the passenger compartment became fully engulfed in flames," Fairfield Police said.

Their actions likely saved the woman's life, according to the department.

"The quick actions, bravery, and selflessness of these officers and the citizens who stepped in undoubtedly saved a life," Fairfield Police said. "We are incredibly proud of Officer Schwartz, Officer Larsh, and Officer Kiep and grateful to the citizens and fellow first responders who acted without hesitation when it mattered most. This is an outstanding example of courage, teamwork, and what it means to serve others."