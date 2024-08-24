Sheriff: Escaped inmate from Warren County found more than 30 miles north

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A Warren County inmate was found almost 24 hours after he escaped from the Community Correctional Center Friday night.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said Isaiah Youngblood, 26, was found Saturday afternoon in Fairborn, Ohio, which is more than 30 minutes away from the Community Correctional Center.

Youngblood, alongside other inmates Terry Akers and Shaun Birgel, escaped Friday around 9 p.m. from a fenced-in area of the correctional facility. Both Akers and Birgel were apprehended by Middletown police shortly after they escaped.

Youngblood has been booked into the Warren County Jail, the sheriff's office said.