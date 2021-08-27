Officials: Semi truck crash closes State Route 123 in Turtlecreek Twp. until noon Friday

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A semi truck crash around 10:45 p.m. Thursday has closed part of State Route 123 in Turtlecreek Township until noon Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the truck was driving north on State Route 123 near Liberty Keuter Road when it veered right off the road and hit multiple utility poles. The driver fled the scene.

After investigating the scene, troopers were able to get in touch with a trucking company in new York that owned the truck. The company was able to tell troopers that the truck and its driver, 42-year-old Ervin Rachal, were in the City of Monroe.

Troopers found the truck and Rachal, and cited him for failure to control his vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash.

Duke Energy responded to the scene to repair the poles, and they expect State Route 123 between Interstate 71 and Stubbs Mills Road will be closed until about noon.