Prosecutor: Ex-Springboro superintendent took $16,000 from employees, district, consulting firms

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — The former superintendent of Springboro Community City Schools spent his time in office stealing from the district and soliciting personal loans from employees, school board members and consulting firms, according to new charges filed by Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Fornshell alleges Daniel Schroer, who was Springboro’s superintendent from 2016 to 2019, used his position to extort a combined $16,091.66 from the district and people who stood to gain from developing a friendly relationship with him.

The investigation into his financial habits began shortly after Schroer left the district for an educational consulting firm — one that had received over $30,000 from Springboro schools during his time as superintendent — in 2019.

The largest sums he received, two loans totaling $6,800, came from school board members Dave Stuckey and Charles Anderson. Both men still sit on the Springboro board of education.

But Schroer also took a combined $4,500 in personal loans from three district employees who worked below him and whose careers he could shape with a recommendation for other positions, according to Fornshell.

An additional $3,500 came from the leaders of three educational consulting firms — Helping Others Prepare for Excellence, Strategos Group and CF Educational Solutions — that later received a combined $60,785 from the school district.

Schroer now works for CF Educational Solutions, which received the largest payment from Springboro schools after contributing to Schroer’s personal loans.

The final payment Schroer received came from the district itself, which Fornshell said reimbursed $1,291.66 for travel expenses that “either did not occur at all or did not occur for school purposes.”

Schroer stands charged with tampering with records, theft in office, filing a false disclosure statement and illegal representation by a public employee or official.

“Aside from the numerous conflicts of interest that Mr. Schroer chose not to disclose, it’s just an extraordinarily sad day when someone that is responsible for educating students in our community is accused of stealing funds intended for those same students,” Fornshell said in a statement.