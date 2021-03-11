Developers present $265M Springboro development proposal to planning commission

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Developers in Springboro are seeking to turn 105 acres south of Austin Landing into a sprawling community of new residences and business spaces.

Springboro Planning Commission reviewed the designs of the $265 million development, Easton Farm, at its meeting Wednesday night. Developers seek to rezone the land west of State Route 741 just south of Anna Drive and north Tamarack Trail.

Developers Dillin, LLC of Springboro and Columbus-based Borror said Easton Farm combines updated ideas for streetscapes, parks, open spaces and walkability with the historic charm of Ohio's small villages. Three component areas will feature multi-family units and upscale apartments, single-family units and town homes with nearby parks, and mixed use development with parking structures and surface lots.

Courtesy, Dillin LLC and Borror

"We are creating a unique destination for the Springboro community," said developer Doug Borror. "To do this, we need a prominent, inviting, one-of-a-kind neighborhood with a blend of urban and suburban features. It's critical to have striking architecture and character."

Some Springboro residents who called into Wednesday's meeting worried the new proposal would not maintain the small town feel of the community, and some questioned why the development is necessary.

No action was taken on the plan at Wednesday's meeting pending submission of final plans. If it's approved, developers hope to start construction by late 2021.

