Sheriff: 1 man shot, killed at Warren County residence

OREGONIA, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting at a residence in Wayne Township, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of N Waynesville Road.

A man was killed, but the sheriff's office has not identified him.

The sheriff's office said they're working to identify a suspect still.

They do believe this was a "targeted shooting," and they don't believe there is any significant safety concern for the public.