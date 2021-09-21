Police searching for missing man believed to be in danger

FRANKLIN TWP. — The Warren County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who's been missing since Sunday evening, when police said he took the trash out at his home in Franklin Township at around 9:30 p.m.

Marcus Castillo, who was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, light gray pants and black Nike shoes, is also insulin-dependent and does not have his medication with him, police said.

Castillo does not have any tattoos or scars and stands roughly five feet five inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Castillo's whereabouts should call the Warren County Sheriff's Office or 911.