Officials responding to plane crash in Warren County

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Officials are responding after a plane crashed in Warren County.

Ohio Highway State Patrol deputies told WCPO they are actively responding to the Caesar Creek Soaring Club near Waynesville, Ohio for the crash.

OSHP said the plane came down at around 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane that went down is a Schleicher ASH 26 glider.

FAA officials said only the pilot was on board when the crash happened, but those officials did not say whether the pilot was hurt.

According to Caesar Creek Soaring Club's website, the facility is "one of the oldest soaring clubs in the United States and is now the largest club in the United States."

The club says it provides flight instruction and club sailplanes for member use, including introductory flights for prospective members. The facility is home to seven sailplanes, three tow planes and more than 35 privately-owned gliders, the website says.

