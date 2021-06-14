Mason City Schools mourning death of 2020 graduate Simone Scott

Simone Scott, a 2020 graduate of Mason High School and former WCPO intern, has died, according to social media posts from the school district.

"This weekend we learned that Simone passed away following what was suspected as being a virus (not COVID) attack her heart a few weeks ago, which resulted in her receiving a heart transplant," reads a statement from Mason City Schools.

Scott was a freshman at Northwestern University, pursuing a double major in broadcast journalism and political science/pre-law. She interned with WCPO in 2019 as part of the station's Careers in Media program.

"Simone was a bright, determined and compassionate young woman whose impact on our Comet community was enormous," reads the statement from the district.