Man arrested in Warren County for using fake badge, red and blue lights on car

CLEARCREEK TWP., Ohio — A man is accused of impersonating a police officer after he was stopped in a car with flashing lights last month in Warren County.

Thomas C. Williams, 44, of Youngstown, was in Clearcreek Twp. on the morning of Oct. 20 when an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper spotted flashing red and blue lights on his vehicle, according to Assistant Warren County Prosecutor Steve Knippen.

“He had the lights activated on the grill,” Knippen said. A trooper got behind him and pulled Williams over at about 6 a.m.

Williams’ vehicle also had an expired temporary license plate that had been forged to make it look as if it were still valid and he also identified himself as a “constituent,” according to prosecutors.

“He had some type of badge from New York with the word ‘constituent’ on it claiming that he was law enforcement,” Knippen said. “Which is not accurate, to say the least. What he was saying was clearly false.”

Knippen said Williams also has an active warrant in New York, according to state police there.

“And they (New York officials) confirmed they have no constituent officers,” the assistant prosecutor added.

Williams was indicted on forgery, a fifth-degree felony; illegal use of placards, windshield stickers or temporary license placards, and impersonation of a peace officer, both fourth-degree misdemeanors. He is housed in the Warren County Jail and scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in common pleas court.

