WATCH: Fire department rescues kayaker from frozen Little Miami River in Maineville

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Multiple fire departments were captured on video rescuing a kayaker from the frozen Little Miami River on Saturday.

The Hamilton Township Fire Department said the call for the water rescue came in around 11 a.m. A man, who has not been identified, was kayaking in the partly frozen river, but he got caught up in ice right near the Monkey Bar and Grill in Maineville.

Crews had to break through the ice to get to the kayaker. The man and his kayak were then taken to shore with a rescue boat.

Mark Este was in the nearby area when he witnessed and filmed the rescue. Este said he thought the man was maybe hunting because of his camouflage gear.

Watch the video below:

Maineville Water Rescue

The Hamilton Township Fire Department said the kayaker luckily was not injured at all.

Other than Hamilton Township, crews from Deerfield Township and Union Township also responded to the rescue.