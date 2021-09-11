Maineville woman travels to NYC in memory of sister, a hero of 9/11

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Margaret Seeliger had a chance to leave the World Trade Center on the last elevator of evacuees from her floor on Sept. 11, 2001. She didn’t.

Instead, her sister Beth Schlehr said Friday, Seeliger made the choice that makes her a hero in the eyes of people who love her: Realizing there were more clamoring passengers than there were spots on the elevator, she stepped out.

"It didn't surprise me at all” to hear it afterward, Schlehr said. “She would be there until the end."

Schlehr and her family visit Ground Zero nearly every year on the anniversary of the attacks and spend their time doing things that Seeliger loved to do. They’ll be at Ground Zero on Saturday, 20 years after her death, listening as Seeliger’s name and the names of other victims are read aloud in remembrance.

“I think it's important for our country to remember,” Schlehr said. “I think it's important for the new generations to understand what happened that day and all the heroes that day. There are so many heroes.”