Little Miami Schools offering grief support following death of 4-year-old girl

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Little Miami School District will have counselors at its school buildings after a 4-year-old girl reported missing in Warren County was found dead in a pond Sunday, according to the Journal-News.

The girl, who was identified as Emrie by Hamilton Twp. police, was reported missing early Sunday afternoon in the Turning Leaf subdivision around 12:30 p.m. Around 9 p.m., police posted on Twitter her body was found in a nearby pond.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we share the tragic news of the death of one of our young Panthers, four-year-old, Emrie Schandorf-Woode, who would have entered preschool in just a few short weeks,” read a statement from Little Miami Schools. “Every young death is tragic, but it is so profoundly heartbreaking to lose a precious child this young.”

The district will have consolers available to any students or staff in need of grief and mental health support.

Little Miami Schools also shared their condolences with Emrie’s family and friends.

“Panther Nation let us come together & lift them up,” the statement read.

