New 'Lebanon Landing' townhomes bring development, spark debate in historic downtown

LEBANON, Ohio — Twenty new townhomes are now on the market in downtown Lebanon, carrying $499,000 price tags and drawing mixed reactions from longtime residents.

The development, labeled Lebanon Landing, sits downtown in a city that has long prided itself on its small-town character.

Beep McCarty has called Lebanon home since the third grade. He owns a property near the new townhomes and said he has mixed feelings about the new project.

"It's a small town, even though getting bigger than when I first came," McCarty said.

While he said he is eager for what it could mean for his property values, he is not entirely sure about the project or the price tags.

WATCH: WCPO got a first look at the townhomes Wednesday

New townhomes leave Lebanon residents divided

"It's a new development that might've outpriced the neighborhood, but it's something that the city figured would be an improvement," McCarty said. "They're trying to make it something it's not."

Residents who came out to WCPO's 'Let's Talk' event in Lebanon in December shared similar concerns.

"It's one subdivision after another," one resident said at the event.

We spoke to Lebanon City Manager Scott Brunka about the worries we've heard from residents.

He said the city offered a 50% tax abatement to incentivize the project, with the goal of attracting more families and keeping up with housing demand in one of the fastest-growing counties in Ohio.

The townhomes were built by Justin Doyle Homes, a Mason-based builder. Matt Terrell, the company's director of sales, said the team took Lebanon's historic feel into consideration while delivering modern features.

"They wanted to challenge us to create a product that looks like historic downtown Lebanon, but also give you the new amenities that people want," Terrell said.

WCPO got a first look inside the homes Wednesday. The surrounding area is set to be transformed with a new dog park, green space for the community and dedicated parking for residents.

Terrell said he believes the finished product will win over skeptical neighbors.

"Once we're finished, I think the neighbors are gonna love what we've done to this community. Keep that charm, but also bring a nice townhome to the community. Something new because the market right now needs more housing," Terrell said.

The first open house for the project is this weekend, and a grand opening is planned for June, when residents are expected to begin moving in.

More information from Justin Doyle Homes can be found here.

