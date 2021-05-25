Lebanon poised to be first Ohio city to pass local abortion ban

LEBANON, Ohio — One of the nation’s longest-running debates will resurface in Lebanon Tuesday night.

City Council was poised to pass the abortion ban there as of early Tuesday evening.

“We hope to the be the first in Ohio and then believe other cities could take our lead as well,” said Council member Adam Mathews.

There are no abortion providers in Warren County. However, this bill would outlaw clinics from coming to Lebanon. Doctors who perform the procedure could be charged with a misdemeanor and face up to $2,500 fine and up to a year in jail.

“We’re very clear: It does not step on any First Amendment rights,” said Mathews. “There’s no penalty, nothing at all, for the mother or anyone who’s going to go through this crisis.”

Nurse, women’s rights advocate and Lebanon resident Leslie Nahigyan says council should accept community input before voting.

“Whatever decisions I make about my reproductive health is my right, and my right to privacy extends to that as well,” said Nahigyan.

“The ordinance in Lebanon is just another example of the extreme and unconstitutional lengths anti-abortion activists will go to prevent patients from seeking the care they need and deserve," said Kersha Deibel, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio.

"Abortion services are already extremely difficult to access for people in Ohio, but these efforts are part of an aggressive, nationwide anti-abortion agenda to do one thing - ban abortion outright. It’s reprehensible. We will do everything we can to continue providing safe, legal abortion to the people in Ohio who need it – no matter what.”

All City Council members list themselves in support of the ordinance except Krista Wyatt. She said initially that she did not plan to show up to vote before submitting a letter of resignation late in the afternoon, just hours before the vote.

"I no longer want to be affiliated with the current Council membership," Wyatt wrote.

In her resignation letter, the former firefighter wrote that she had witnessed a dramatic transformation in Council chambers over the prior 16 months.

She described the proposed abortion ban — a measure placed on the budget in a city with no abortion providers, written by a Texas-based advocacy group called Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn — as the latest in a series of incidents demonstrating what she described as her fellow councilmembers’ indifference to their community.

“There is a core group of people who have hijacked the council to force their personal, political and religious views on the entire citizenship of Lebanon,” she wrote, adding later: “I am heartbroken not to fulfill my term and I know many people will be disappointed with this. But as a respectable, decent human being, I can no longer allow my name to be associated with the Lebanon City Council.”

The first strike for Wyatt was an ordinance to allow councilmembers and visitors to carry concealed firearms at Council. Councilmember Wendy Monroe, the gun shop and shooting range owner who proposed it, told WCPO at the time: “We just think that it’s a right.”

It passed without Wyatt’s vote in March 2020 and, in March 2021, spawned a suit from Lebanon residents who discovered it conflicted with Ohio state law. The state disallows concealed carry in all courthouses and buildings containing courtrooms; Lebanon City Council meets inside a courtroom.

If the abortion law passes Tuesday, Lebanon will become the 29th city in the U.S. to make this type of move.

The Texas-based group says it has helped 28 Texas cities and two Nebraska cities draft custom-tailored ordinances that outlaw abortion.

Lee Dickson, the founder of Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, said Monday he believed the other six members were supportive of his plan.

Dickson has characterized the ordinance as an offensive volley against the Biden administration, which he called “a radical pro-abortion administration."

Marty Pinales, a Cincinnati defense attorney and legal expert, said he expects the ordinance to pass — but that doesn’t actually make it legal. It’s “clearly unconstitutional,” he said. Like the concealed-carry ordinance, it will attract challenges. “It is not legal today,” Pinales said.

“We don't know what the Supreme Court is going to do with Roe v. Wade, but as we look today, Lebanon is still part of the United States of America, and they have to follow the laws and the rules of the Supreme Court and the United States Constitution. So as we sit here now, I think they are — and you can't take politics out of it.

“I think they're doing this for politics.”