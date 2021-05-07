Lebanon manufacturer to close permanently, laying off 103

LEBANON, Ohio — A Lebanon producer of loading systems is closing, resulting in a job loss for more than 100 employees, but workers will have an opportunity to apply for openings with a Hamilton company, the business is telling Ohio government.

The Journal-News reports that OPW Engineered Systems, 2726 Henkle Drive, is permanently closing and will terminate employment for its 103 employees, James Anderson, OPW human resources director, said in a letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The letter is dated Thursday.

The closing of the OPW Engineered Systems facility will take place on a “rolling basis” no sooner than July 6 and finishing no later than the end of September, the company said.

“It is currently anticipated that all of the affected employees will be terminated from their employment by this time,” Anderson wrote. “The company does not have a bumping system, meaning that more senior employees will not be able to displace less senior employees as a result of this plant closure. However, employees will have the opportunity to apply for openings with Knappco, LLC,” in Hamilton.

The company makes loading and swivel mechanisms for the fluid handling industry, particularly the fuel supply chain in the United States.

OPW is part of Illinois-based Dover Corp.

