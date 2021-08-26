Lebanon declines to vote on mask mandate, needs more time to consider

LEBANON, Ohio — At a Lebanon City School district meeting, the discussion about whether masks should or should not be required in classrooms lasted three and a half hours before ending without an official vote on Wednesday.

"I agree a change needs to be made," said Christy Sanders, a parent, at the meeting. "But it's not forcing kids to wear masks, but in the quarantine procedures of quarantining healthy kids."

Fourteen people spoke at the meeting Wednesday night and of those only two spoke in favor of masking children.

The meeting ended without the board actually voting on the issue and they did not schedule a follow-up meeting. They said they plan to reconsider the mask policy after the district has looked into all its legal options.

The superintendent of the school district recommended a three-week mask mandate with specific criteria about what would have to happen for the mandate to be lifted. The plan is not off the table yet; at least one board member indicated Wednesday night that he would support that plan if the district is unable to change current quarantine roles.