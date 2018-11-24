Deputy involved in crash in Warren County

LEBANON, Ohio -- An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old driver struck the rear of a cruiser driven by a Warren County Deputy on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash in Turtlecreek Township on State Route 123 at Settlemire Road just before 7:30 a.m.

Warren County Deputy Joren Dickerson was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on St. Rt. 123 and stopped to make a left turn when he was rear ended by the teen girl, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol-Lebanon Post.

The Lebanon teen was driving a 2016 Dodge Journey when she failed to slow before she struck the deputy's vehicle. She then drove off the right side of the road.

The deputy's vehicle went off the left side of the road, struck a culvert, then struck a traffic sign and finally came to rest on the roadway, according to the release.

Both drivers have possible injuries but were wearing their seat belts, the release stated.

It’s not known how fast the teen was driving or if she will be cited.

It’s not known if weather was a factor in the crash.

State Route 123 at Settlemire Road was closed immediately following the crash but has since reopened.

