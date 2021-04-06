Watch
Rebound

Actions

A decommissioned firehouse will soon house Lebanon's first craft brewery

Lebanon Brewing to open in spring 2022
items.[0].videoTitle
The Lebanon fire station on West Silver Street is set to be decommissioned later this year. In its place, a first for the city is coming: a craft brewery.
lebanon fire.jfif
Posted at 10:46 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 23:16:58-04

LEBANON, Ohio — The Lebanon fire station on West Silver Street is set to be decommissioned later this year. In its place, a first for the city is coming: a craft brewery.

"The whole driveway out front will be leveled," said Nathan Ridgley, operations manager of the Lebanon Brewing Company. "We'll have some kind of coverage out here. Maybe a fence."

The new venue will feature 2,000 square feet of outdoor patio space and a 3,000 square-foot taproom with 20 beers, seltzers and sodas on tap. Ridgley, who grew up in Lebanon, is looking to serve up something fresh to the neighborhood.

nathan.png
Nathan Ridgley of The Lebanon Brewing Company.

“People are tired of driving to other local cities to get the same local entertainment value,” he said. “I think there's a lot of opportunity here to create that locally."

The town's only craft brewery will open its doors in spring 2022. With its location in the designated outdoor refreshment area, and with plans for an on-site food partner, Ridgley is expecting big turnouts when the Lebanon Brewing Company opens.

“We gained a lot of confidence with the response on social media,” he said. “Everyone that knows the town, it’s so overwhelming. Everyone has wanted one for so long. Now, someone is going to follow through in a building that everyone is familiar with landmark status.”

At nearby Dysfunctional Delights Meadery, Brad Ryles knows what it’s like to be the new kid on the block. That’s why he’s already collaborating with Lebanon Brewing ahead of its opening.

brad.png
Brad Ryles of Dysfunctional Delights Meadery in Lebanon.

“We live in this area, like the area,” Ryles said. “The community is great. There's nothing like this in the area.”

He and his wife opened up shop in November. Their business specializes in small batch, fruity barrel aged meads.

“I thought, let's bring something new, something different. We do a lot of classic things in Lebanon. It's a classic mead drink. We decided we'd open it here. We love the community, love the people."

Brad knows what’s brewing in Lebanon will start as a faint buzz which will hopefully create a hive of activity.

“Lebanon is moving in a really nice direction right now, straddling the line of growing and maintaining its small town charm. We're excited to be a part of that,” he said.

Dysfunctional Delights.png
Dysfunctional Delights specializes in small batch, fruity barrel aged meads.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Rebound is a resource to help our community make it to the other side of the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. If you have a question or story idea, email us at therebound@wcpo.com.

Click here to join the Facebook group Getting a Job in the Cincinnati Area, where you can connect to other job seekers and employers around the area.

Looking for a job? Click here to see what is available locally.

Para leer sobre el coronavirus y aprender como te puedes proteger de él, oprima aquí.

Click here or call (877) 644-6562 for information about unemployment benefits in Ohio.

Click here or call (877) 369-5984 for information about unemployment benefits in Kentucky.

Click here or call 1-800-891-6499 for information about unemployment benefits in Indiana.

Stream local news anytime!