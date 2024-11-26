Lebanon man sentenced to life in prison for 2023 murder of 23-year-old woman

FRANKLIN, Ohio — A Lebanon man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2023 murder of 23-year-old woman, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell announced in a press release.

On Nov. 5, Elijah Thomas, 28, was convicted of murdering Katelyn Puckett in June 2023 at her home in Franklin, Ohio.

Thomas was sentenced on charges of aggravated murder with a firearm specification and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation with a firearm specification.

Officials said Thomas waited at Puckett's home on June 17, 2023 for more than 30 minutes before she and others returned around midnight.

Then, in front of multiple witnesses, Thomas approached Puckett and fired nine shots, six of which hit her, killing her, Fornshell said. A neighbor's Ring camera recorded audio of the shooting, and family members told police Thomas had made multiple violent threats to Puckett in the days and weeks before her murder.

Police were called to the 100 block of Boulder Drive at around 12:39 a.m. that morning, where they found Puckett shot multiple times. Despite first responders' efforts to save her life, Puckett died at the scene. Thomas was taken into custody during a police traffic stop hours later, at around 9:42 a.m.

Judge Donald E. Oda said Thomas not only planned the murder, but he also showed little remorse for his actions.

Thomas' first parole opportunity will be in 40-42 years.