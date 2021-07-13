Kings Local Schools provides grief counseling after veteran teacher dies suddenly

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A veteran teacher working for Kings Local School District recently died unexpectedly and Monday saw grief counselors at the district’s junior high building available for staff and students.

Sheryl Kuritar, a 25-year-veteran of Kings and most recently a social studies teacher at the junior high, “passed away suddenly” on Thursday, according to a statement posted on the district’s website.

Kuritar, formerly Hoover, “taught eighth-grade social studies and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.”

“The staff and family at the Kings Local School District extend our heartfelt sympathy to her family, as well as her friends, students, fellow teachers, and support staff.”

School officials said Kuritar “made a huge impact on her students,” during her quarter-century of teaching.

No cause of death was given.

New Kings Superintendent Greg Sears, who officially starts as district leader Aug. 1, wrote on social media: “Thoughts and prayers are with the Kuritar family and the entire (Kings) staff during this extremely difficult time.”

District officials said, “As we grieve together, know that our foremost focus is on the emotional well-being of our students and staff.”

“The district has activated our crisis response team and has made arrangements for a team of counselors to be available. Since it is summer and we have limited contact with our students, we are leaving the discussion of informing your child to your discretion as parents.”

“We suggest that parents be vigilant to their child’s emotional needs during this time. We want to partner with parents and the community to encourage students to talk to someone about the feelings they are experiencing as this is a very important part of the healing and coping process.”

Officials said Monday funeral arrangements are still being made and to check back at the Kings’ website more information regarding those.

This story was originally published by WCPO news partner, the Journal-News.