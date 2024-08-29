Gay Warren County village candidate claims council’s pick was discrimination

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — A Warren County village candidate to fill a recent council vacancy said he did not get appointed because of discrimination based on his sexual orientation.

Some residents questioned council’s decision not to pick longtime Waynesville resident David Nation, the only candidate meeting the July 10 application deadline for the seat vacated by Joette Dedden, according to village records.

Council then extended the application process before filling the seat with someone who applied after July 10, Waynesville documents show.

“It was definitely blatant discrimination because I’m gay, and there’s just no beating around the bush about it,” said Nation, a 41-year-old director for a Miamisburg business who has lived in Waynesville for 14 years. “I did everything right. I followed all the rules.”

Waynesville council in a 4-2 vote July 31 appointed Lyle Anthony, who did not meet the July 10 deadline, according to village records.

When contacted by this news organization, Waynesville Mayor Earl Issacs — who voted for Anthony — declined to comment on the issue, as did Councilwoman Connie Miller, who voted against Anthony’s appointment.

Messages left with other council members who voted on the issue have not been returned.

On the night of the vote, Councilman Chris Colvin said he did not support Nation, in part, because his application documents included core achievements focused on “diversity and inclusion,” as well as being a founding member of the Rainbow Alliance ERG, which advocates for Diversity Equity and Inclusion in “local government, businesses, and educational institutions,” according to village records.

Nation said he has also helped raise money for the museum and volunteered to help maintain his neighborhood, saving the village money.

At least four residents questioned council’s actions in filling the seat, records from the Aug. 5 meeting show.

“Mr. Nation was the only candidate who met the bar set … by the village in submitting his resume,” Robert Bowen said in a letter he read to council.

Bowen cited a U.S. Supreme Court ruling and referenced Colvin’s July 31 comments in noting that, “This village has opened this selection to a civil rights violation, an EEOC complaint, and possible lawsuit.”

When asked what action — if any — he has taken or plans to take regarding council’s decision, Nation said “I won’t disclose that information.

“However, I will say that I am going to continue pursuing everything I can in order to make change happen,” he added. “I’m trying to look at all resources at this moment in time, and I just want to make sure that I’m doing everything in my power to ensure that this doesn’t happen to other candidates.”